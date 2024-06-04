Spacies' youngster continues to shine after hat-trick against PMP heavyweights

He found a starting spot on the wing in 2023 and now, Parkes' Ryan Goodsell is excelling once again.
The Spacies young gun scored a hat-trick on Sunday at Pioneer Oval as Parkes defeated Peter McDonald Premiership heavyweights Orange CYMS 36-20.
Goodsell is no stranger to scoring tries in bunches, having crossed for four tries against Macquarie in a match last year.
Having played a couple of games at fullback before moving back to the wing this season, the versatile junior downplayed his own performance.
"It was alright, it was just off the back of Chad (Porter) and 'Smedey' (Jacob Smede) feeding me the ball, he said.
"Playing outside of those boys is real good and Tuhi inside of me at centre.
"I was probably a bit lucky off that third one, running away with a catch of the fifth and last tackle. I was just trying to make the most of it."
The winger's first two tries were relatively easy putdowns but his third and final four-pointer was impressive, to say the least.
Catching a bomb on his own 20-metre line, Goodsell accelerated and raced down the wing, running 80 metres to score a try which gave Parkes a lot of momentum early in the second half.
While the win was special for multiple reasons for Parkes, the club opted to give under 18s playmaker Jack Milne his first grade debut.
"He had a cracker of a game for his debut," Goodsell said.
"It's good to see a few of the younger ones playing first grade and getting a good opportunity to play with good players."
It's been a busy start to the season for Goodsell after playing lock for the Western Rams under 18s before starting at halfback for Parkes' underage side.
After starting 2024 in the middle of the field to playing most recently on the wing, the youngster didn't seem too phased about the changes in positions.
"It definitely is (odd) playing all of those positions but I love it," he said.
"I wouldn't change anything, wherever they want me to play I'm happy to put my hand up and have a crack. Whether it's fullback, wing or lock, I'm just loving my footy at the moment."
The win over Orange CYMS moves Parkes into second on the ladder just ahead of their favourite game of the year.
"It was a good win, they are definitely a tough side," Goodsell said.
"They were on top and have had a few good wins, it was good to knock them off.
"It was probably a must-win (game for us) to get some confidence heading into this weekend against Forbes."
Every club except for Forbes and Parkes will have the June long weekend off as the two old foes battle in their annual fixture.
Parkes' Pioneer Oval will play host to the rivalry matches and Goodsell said there is already excitement around town.
"It's something you mark on your calendar from the start of the season," he said.
"It's something you look forward to, I know our club is really keen for this weekend."
