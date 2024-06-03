Patients waiting longer for surgery in Dubbo

As hospitals across the central west work through their surgery backlogs, one lags behind.
According to the latest data from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI), the proportion of Dubbo hospital patients receiving surgery on time in the first quarter of 2024 dropped by 3.9 per cent compared to the same time last year. Allison Hore has looked into the data.
Sick of people going through your bins to find cans? Here's what council's around the place had to say about it.
Tom Barber has got all the information for the upcoming Motorfest.
And in sport, Nick Guthrie was in Mudgee at the weekend to cover the grand final rematch between the Mudgee Dragons and Dubbo CYMS. It was a particularly sweet win for player-coach Clay Priest. Read about it here.
Have a good day.
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.