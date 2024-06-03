SNAPPED: Photos from Waste 2 Art, Farmers Markets and a charity fundraiser

Waste 2 Art opened at the Western Plains Cultural Centre on Saturday.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was there to capture the winners of various categories getting announced.
The 2024 Waste to Art exhibit will be at the WPCC until July 21.
We also captured some of the visitors to Saturday's Farmers Markets. There were a few brave residents who battled the cloudy, cold weather to attend.
And on Saturday night, a fundraiser was held at Lazy River Estate to help students from St Johns College travel to Cambodia to build houses.
Did we snap your picture out and about this weekend?
