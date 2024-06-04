Shock results were needed, but is everyone now playing for second?

This time a week ago there were some who thought the Peter McDonald Premiership's top eight was probably locked in.
I was one of them.
There had only been five rounds, but it looked like a pecking order had been established.
But, as the famous saying goes, a week is a long time in footy.
Somewhat surprising wins for Macquarie, Lithgow and Nyngan have changed things towards the bottom of the ladder.
The victories for Lithgow and Nyngan, in particular, are great for the Peter McDonald Premiership. The two small-town clubs have struggled this season and it had led to some fears for their future in the region's premier competition.
Both clubs have battled for numbers at times and it seemed like the writing on the wall they would follow the likes of Narromine, Blayney and Cowra and drop to second-tier competitions in the years to come if things continued that way.
But, by defeating Wellington and Orange Hawks respectively on the weekend, the sides proved they've got what it takes to compete.
Nyngan's win at Orange was the Tigers' first of the season while Lithgow now has two victories and is just two points off the top eight. Both are being steered around by young halfbacks, with Eli Morris of Lithgow the undoubted breakout star of the competition so far while the Tigers' win will do wonders for Will Black's confidence.
If either of those sides can find a couple more wins between now and the end of the year then finals aren't out of the question.
Macquarie remains a tricky side to tip but proved again on Sunday by coming back to defeat Bathurst Panthers they can challenge some of the competition's top dogs.
In Jack Kavanagh, Billy Gilbert and Jason Boney the side has plenty of big-game experience and the Raiders' draw for the second half of the season isn't the most difficult so they'll be fancying their chances of a strong finish.
Macquarie leapfrogged Wellington into eighth spot on the ladder on the weekend and there would be a few concerns for the Cowboys now.
With Justin Toomey-White sidelined by injury, halfback Rylee Blackhall suspended and games against the high-flying pair of Mudgee and Orange CYMS, plus Macquarie, to follow the long weekend bye things aren't exactly easy.
As the ladder shows, there are just two points between third and eighth so there's no doubt going to be plenty of twists and turns in the final eight rounds of the regular season.
While the battle for the top eight is heating up, things are looking a bit more clear-cut at the top.
Mudgee and Parkes remain at the top of the ladder on 10 points each but the Dragons look a class above the rest of the competition.
Never was that more clear than on Sunday when the red-hot Dragons piled 68 points on defending premiers Dubbo CYMS in a huge statement of intent.
Don't put a line through Dubbo CYMS just yet, but the result showed the defending premiers aren't yet at the level required in 2024.
When player-coach Clay Priest barged over for the Dragons' eighth try shortly after half-time on Sunday, a comment from a Mudgee photographer behind the in-goal summed things up perfectly.
"Too big, too strong," he said.
With Priest and fellow former NRL player Zac Saddler setting the platform up front, hooker Jack Beasley thriving off the back of that and Jack Littlejohn pulling the strings, there's so much to like about last season's runners-up.
They're electric out wide, as well. David West has gone to another level in 2024 while, on the right flank, speedsters Camden Sutton and Ethan Pegus are building a fantastic combination.
After a shock round one loss to Orange CYMS the Dragons have won five-from-five, piled on 226 points and conceded just 80.
Even Priest himself said on Sunday it feels like the side is building to "something special".
I did just say a lot can happen between now and round 15, but with each passing week it does feel a little more like everyone is just playing for second behind a Mudgee team hellbent on going one step further in 2024.
