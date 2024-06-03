Strong support for Motorfest makes decision over future simple

When the team behind Dubbo Motorfest finally got the chance to relax, they couldn't believe what they had just pulled off.
More than 6000 people made their way to the Dubbo Showground to celebrate all things cars, motorbikes and trucks in 2023.
Now, the organising committee is preparing for another big event.
"Last year was unbelievable, we got more people here than we ever expected," committee member Nick Pahlow said.
"What that showed is that it was something the community was calling out for.
"We knew there would be strong support, hence why we decided it would be a worthwhile event to do.
"The craziness of the second year is upon us."
The first of its kind, the Dubbo Motorfest allowed people to show off their prized possessions, some of which remain hidden for most of the year.
Car crazy fans will have even more vehicles to look at this year with growth expected.
This year's event will be held on August 31 once again at the Showground with vendors and businesses on site.
At their official launch on June 3, Mr Pahlow said those in attendance can expect to see more high-end vehicles later this year.
"I think a lot of people came to have a bit of a look last year then went 'holy crap' like we all did," he said.
"Some of the elite cars who turned up last year are coming back but there are some others who have come out of the woodwork and want to attend."
Entrants came from near and far for the event, with Mr Pahlow said the feedback received by the committee was extremely positive.
"We've been told it's the best event outside of the metropolitan region," he said.
"We can't be more proud than that."
Tickets for the event are available via 123 Tix.
