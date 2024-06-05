From parcel theft to art triumph: Alan Stanger's innovative Waste2Art piece

The 2024 Waste2Art competition in Dubbo showcased a remarkable array of artistic talent, with local artist Alan Stanger taking home the award in the 3D open section.
Mr Stanger's piece, 'Porch Pirate' not only impressed the judges with its creativity and execution but also served as a compelling commentary on waste and environmental issues.
Mr Stanger is no stranger to the Waste2Art competition. With a history of participation and success, he sees the contest as more than just an opportunity to showcase his work.
"It's always nice to win," Mr Stanger said, "but I don't really go in for the competition. It's more about supporting the cause and using my art to communicate important environmental messages."
The winning piece, 'Porch Pirate' was inspired by a surge in parcel thefts and the subsequent waste generated by packaging.
"My wife came up with the idea," Mr Stanger said.
"We looked at the stats and saw that 44 million packages were stolen in the USA over just three months. That's a staggering amount of waste when you consider all the cardboard and styrofoam that has to be replaced."
Mr Stanger's process for creating 'Porch Pirate' was meticulous and time-consuming.
"I lost count of the hours," he said, estimating that it took around 600 hours, similar to other projects he has undertaken.
His method involves working in small increments, allowing glue to dry and then returning to add more details.
"It's a lot of gluing and drying. Depending on the weather, it might take days or weeks for parts to dry," he said.
Despite having no formal art training, Mr Stanger has developed a knack for turning discarded materials into thought-provoking art. His previous piece, a leopard, also garnered local and regional awards.
"I don't see myself as a trained artist," he said.
"I just like making stuff. It's a mix of making, fixing, and inventing things."
Mr Stanger's dedication to his craft is evident, but he balances it with his day job working for the council.
"It's not a full-time job. I do it after work as a way to destress," he said.
His commitment to creating art from waste is not only a personal passion but also a means to inspire others. He encourages everyone, especially retirees, to give it a go.
"It's not an expensive hobby, and you can learn and improve from your mistakes," he said.
The creation of "Porch Pirate" was a family affair, with Mr Stanger's wife, Alison, playing a crucial role in its conceptualisation.
"She insisted it had to have a hat, which was the hardest part to make out of cardboard," he said.
"But then a parcel turned up with stickers all over it, and the idea for the bandanna came to life. We try to use as much packaging as possible in our pieces."
Mr Stanger's works serve as a stark reminder of the waste generated by our everyday actions.
"The whole goal is to raise awareness," he said.
"If someone sees my work and it changes their view on something, then I've achieved what I set out to do."
His involvement in the Waste2Art competition has made him a well-known figure in the local community.
"People tell me they look forward to seeing what I'll do next year," he said.
"It's a bit of pressure, but it's also a great way to encourage others to participate."
