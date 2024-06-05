THROWBACK THURSDAY | Photos from the Daily Liberal in October, 2015

This week our Throwback Thursday photos take a look at the pages of the Daily Liberal back in October 2015.
What was happening in Dubbo nine years ago? Do you remember?
There's plenty of action on the cricket field featured. As well as a charity auction for Hear Our Heart. A local family also decided to make a time capsule to be dug up in 25 years.
There are also lots of fabulous photos of people enjoying a night out with friends and were lucky enough to get their smiling faces in the Daily Liberal pages.
Flick through the photos above to see if you or your friends featured back then.
Do you have a time period you would like to see photos from? Make sure you let us know.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.