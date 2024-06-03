Golding savours the support and celebrations during Roos' milestone weekend

Early in the first half of Saturday's Blowes Cup clash at No. 1 Oval, the Dubbo Kangaroos shifted the ball left.
The ball made its way to Anthony Golding and even though the inside centre made a run-of-the-mill charge forward before tackled, a huge cheer went up.
Even though the Roos went on to suffer a heavy 57-7 loss to Orange Emus, there were cheers for Golding throughout and applause when he made his way to the bench late in the second half.
Golding is the lone member of the Roos' 2014 Blowes Cup-winning side still playing 10 years later, and that made him a popular figure at the club's annual Old Boys' Day.
As well as Old Boys' Day and a reunion for 1970s players, the Roos used Saturday to mark the club's 125th anniversary, 50 years since the famed 1974 tied grand final with Orange Emus, 40 years since a tour of Ireland and 10 years since the most recent title.
Golding scored in that 2014 decider win and starred alongside the likes of captain Peter Nau, Filisione Pauta, Shaun McHugh, Brad Pugh, Ted Bates and Scott Burgess.
"That 2014 team that was something special," Golding said.
"It was like a one-of-a-kid side. We've all been talking about it and had a bit of a Whatsapp chat going and had been sending a few videos and photos and whatnot the last couple of weeks.
"It was good to be out there and a lot of the boys were giving me a lot of support and talk about me being the only one still playing."
Golding has been far from a regular in recent seasons. He's been blighted by injuries and has only played a handful of first grade games in the last two years.
Now feeling fit, Golding has worked his way back to the top grade this season and has given his all to help a Roos side struggling to find consistency in 2024.
"I wanted to go out on my own terms, not because of any injuries or anything like that," Golding said of his return.
"I'll just keep going to training and take it from there."
Days like Saturday make the comeback worth it.
The Roos' first grade side may have suffered a heavy defeat, but each of the lower grade sides won.
There was great support from the Old Boys on the sideline and in the 'Dan Frogan Stand' and players and supporters were still at No. 1 Oval hours after the first grade game had finished.
"It's a wonderful day and I'm sure it will be a wonderful night," Golding said at the time.
"The Old Boys, I'm sure they've had fun over there and they were definitely into the game. We'll go have a chat and shower and then we'll go celebrate with the old fellas."
The post-game chat before those celebrations would have been another sombre one for the Roos.
The Dubbo side remains fourth on the ladder, five points off City in the all-important fourth place, and just two points ahead of Cowra.
Saturday's result was another hugely disappointing one, with poor decisions and missed tackles again leading to opposition points.
While not an excuse for the side, the Roos were forced into a number of changes with captain and co-coach Tom Koerstz and backline stars Tim Beach and Jake Styles all out injured.
"I don't think we've had the same team two weeks in a row," Golding said.
"Getting that consistency on the field is hard. Everyone is putting in at training though and no-one's dropping out.
"I think if we can get the same 15 together for a couple of weeks it's really going to help.
"We'll just keep building ... it's far from over."
