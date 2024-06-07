Emily Stanton shines as Western NSW's 'Outstanding Young Business Leader'

With a blend of passion, perseverance, and innovative vision, Nyngan's Emily Stanton has been honored as the 'Outstanding Young Business Leader' at the Western NSW Business Awards.
"It was certainly a surprise as there were so many great finalists and it was a tough competition," Ms Stanton said.
"I would say I was a little shocked at first, but it really is an honour to have received the award. It feels really nice to be recognised as I do put my heart and soul into being a business leader."
Ms Stanton, a dynamic 32-year-old entrepreneur, wife, and mother of three, is the driving force behind several thriving businesses in Nyngan.
"My husband and I own and run several businesses in Nyngan ranging from commercial shops to an Airbnb, a car wash and laundromat, Stanton Building, Nyngan Riverside Tourist Park, and our latest project - The Nyngan Hotel," she said.
"I am a very busy woman and I am very passionate about the businesses we run."
Among these ventures, the Nyngan Riverside Tourist Park holds a special place in her heart.
"Nyngan Riverside is a family run business. My parents own the park and I have been managing it for the past 12 years," she said.
"I think Nyngan Riverside is like an oasis in the outback, we are located on spacious grounds on the Bogan River, and it really is a beautiful spot."
The park offers a unique experience for visitors, with its scenic location and extensive amenities.
The Nyngan Riverside Tourist Park is located on the banks of the Bogan River, set well back from the highway on 15 spacious acres with a lot of grass and shady trees.
"The park caters for a variety of travellers and offers a range of accommodation for people of all ages. The cabins at the park are beautifully designed, very unique and are available in various sizes," she said.
"All powered sites are drive-thru and customers have the opportunity to choose their own sites. We have a new children's playground, function room, plenty of entertaining areas and the river is a great place for fishing, kayaking and water skiing."
Ms Stanton is not one to rest on her laurels. She is constantly seeking ways to enhance her businesses and deliver exceptional experiences to her customers.
"We are always looking at ways we can improve our businesses and aim to do one thing every year at Nyngan Riverside to keep improving," she said.
Last year they installed a children's playground area with climbing frames, swings, slides and an outdoor chess board. This year however their focus is on rebranding, new park signage and new road signs.
"We also plan - as always - to keep a high standard, good reputation and to continue to provide top quality accommodation in the outback," she said.
Her latest venture, The Nyngan Hotel, is set to open on July 1 after an extensive 15-month renovation process.
"It was built in 1883 and has been closed for the last 40 years. We will be opening this as boutique accommodation and a hotel with beer garden, restaurant, children's playground, TAB and a function and events venue," she said.
"It has been a very busy year working on this project."
Balancing her numerous responsibilities remains a challenge for Ms Stanton.
"My personal plans for the future is definitely to try to find a better work-life balance, that is my biggest challenge. The Nyngan Hotel project has been such a big task along with everything else I run so the goal for next year is to find a balance, if that is at all possible!" she said.
Grateful for the support she has received along the way, Ms Stanton expressed her appreciation.
"I would like to thank my husband James as it is no easy task being married to a woman who has big ideas and a drive to keep pushing the limits in business," she said.
"I would also like to thank all of the staff that work at Nyngan Riverside and across all of our businesses. We have a great team of staff and without them, we couldn't do what we do."
