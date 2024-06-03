'Closure': Mourning firefighters travel to site of captain's death

A mid-north coast firefighting community mourning the tragic death of their captain while on duty will look for "closure" by travelling to the former fire ground near Walgett.
The group will honour NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) captain, Leo Fransen, of the Diamond Beach Rural Fire Brigade, who died after being struck by a falling tree while fighting the Hudson fire in November 2023.
More than 50 members and friends of the Diamond Beach brigade, including Captain Fransen's wife, Margaret, will travel from the mid-north coast to the Grawin Opal Fields on Saturday, June 15, to make Leo Tribute Day.
They will visit and lay a wreath at the site where their friend and loved-one died, in the Walgett local government area.
They will also visit the Sheepyard Community War Memorial, Lake Beard, where a memorial plaque for Captain Fransen will be unveiled.
Captain Fransen was captain of the brigade for six months and a member for 14 years.
Diamond Beach captain, Ron Smith, said he and the brigade hoped to achieve closure from the trip.
By visiting the site of the fire and Captain Fransen's death, the team might understand "what happened and why it happened".
"Our brigade is very tight knit. We live in a close knit community, too," Captain Smith told the Daily Liberal.
In 68 years of volunteering with the fire brigade, Captain Fransen's death is the first time Captain Smith has had to say goodbye to one of his own after such a tragic incident.
The Diamond Beach brigade hope a petition to change the name of part of Grawin Road to Captain Leo Fransen Way will be successful. The move has the support of Walgett Shire Council and is before the Geographical Names Board.
Captain Fransen was among 17 emergency service personnel to be honoured at the National Emergency Services Memorial on May 2, 2024, for paying the ultimate sacrifice while helping others.
Captain Fransen was remembered at an annual memorial in Canberra where Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, and Commissioner of the RFS, Rob Rogers, joined special guests and family members of those being honoured.
"This is a fitting tribute to them and all who have tragically left us while carrying out the selfless act of defending others," Commissioner Rogers said.
"Our thoughts continue to be with their families, loved ones, friends and fellow brigade members."
