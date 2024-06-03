Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Photos: Faces at the Celebrating AgShows Gala Dinner

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
June 3 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dedicated volunteers from across the state united in Dubbo to celebrate AgShows NSW and the broader show movement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.