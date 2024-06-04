Hospitality prodigy to training marvel, Max vies for teacher of the year

Max Rabbett wants to bring "passion and pizzazz" back to vocational training.
The VET (vocational education training) teacher was the youngest manager ever installed at a large hotel chain when he was 21, where he trained over 150 staff members.
Now, Mr Rabbett, 33, is a passionate educator who focuses on positively impacting the communities he serves.
He is Training Facilitator NSW and ACT at Sureway Skills Training, where he works a varied job with lots of travel.
Using his extensive experience managing departments in luxury hotels, he provides high-quality training in business, hospitality and retail to industry and people throughout the community.
Mr Rabbett, who works in Dubbo and lives in Eumungerie, has been named a finalist in the NSW Department of Education's Western NSW Regional Training Awards in the category of VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year.
He has been able to use his organisational, collaboration, and customer service skills to train and develop training programs for others and said this was a twist in his career he didn't anticipate.
"I went from a hotel management background and now I'm in the education space and I've dawned a whole new passion - it's really exciting," Mr Rabbett told the Daily Liberal.
"If you had asked me this 15 years ago I would have thought no way. It's really cool to see the different tangents that life can take you on, and the success you can bring is really cool."
Having grown up in the central west, Mr Rabbett is passionate about keeping local people in local jobs and giving them the tools to succeed.
"Vocational education I think is super important. I'm from a university background myself but I've done about 50 million qualifications through the vet sector," he said.
"Having these opportunities, within the central west, I wouldn't have had the opportunity to then go to university, so having that level of education is the key to success."
Mr Rabbett said having passion is important, but being "well educated" would help you achieve your goals.
Mr Rabbett will attend the awards - which honour and recognise the achievements of students, trainers/teachers, registered training organisations and employers throughout the region - on Thursday, June 6.
If he wins his category, he will go on to the NSW Training Awards.
Mr Rabbett is joined by fellow residents from the Dubbo region, vying for a prize in the program:
