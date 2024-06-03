Several sides with attitudes to adjust as bye week arrives

CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "We had five back to back penalties on our line but we turned them away, and you get a little bit out of that sort of stuff."
"Then you look at the penalties in our own half late in the game and I don't know what they are.
"Sometimes they find penalties at crucial times. In saying that we should have turned them away. [Merritt's winning try] was an easy one in the end."
RESULT: Drew 24-all with Forbes Magpies
CHRIS OSBORNE SAYS: "I was really excited to see Zachy get that last try. It's nice to get something out of it."
"It was a good game of footy. It was great to stand back and watch. There was plenty of feeling in it, which would have made it great for everyone watching on on a Saturday.
"We gave away too many penalties and ended up playing with 12 men for about 15 minutes of the game."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 28-24
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "Feeling pretty happy, to come out here, it's a bit of a drive, and to get the result."
"I think we kind of made it hard for ourselves with a few crucial errors at crucial times
"We've still got a young side and I think we got a lot of confidence today to get the two points,
"Lots of confidence to take on the week after."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 68-6
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We just couldn't do it or didn't want to, it was one or the other. Either way, it doesn't really matter. We couldn't stay in the fight."
"We got beaten everywhere. We got beaten out wide, we got beaten through the middle, we got beaten in the kick chase, we got beaten in effort areas.
"We just haven't got continuity in our team at the moment, but if you had asked me at the start of the day I was still confident and would have said we'd win.
"We're just too easy to score again at the moment, against most teams. They were just scoring for fun in the end."
RESULT: Defeated Dubbo CYMS 68-6
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "I think we're building into something really special. Every week, I believe, we're getting better and better and we're starting to find our groove."
"We've got a few boys that are new to the club and their partnerships are really starting to show on and off the field.
"We'll keep taking each week as it comes but I'm really happy with where we are at the minute."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes 36-20
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated by Lithgow 30-28
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: " Disappointing to say the least, take nothing away for Lithgow. They wanted it more and congrats to them.
"(There are) no excuses, we have two weeks to fix our attitude and effort areas if we want to compete in this competition."
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 30-28
PETER MORRIS SAYS: "It was great to get a win. The boys have worked hard and deserve reward for their efforts.
"They stayed in the game for 80 minutes and competed on every play. The young blokes are starting to realise that they can play first grade.
"They play for each other and it was very much a team effort."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 22-18
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "It was very scrappy, we put together a much better second half this team and we had a lot of momentum.
"We couldn't execute to get over the line until right at the end.
"Our first half wasn't good, we were scrappy. It's the first time we've trailed at half-time."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 36-20
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "It was a good win from us. We've still got a lot of improvement within the group. We let in a few easy tries but it's nothing we can't fix."
"Our defence was solid in the second half but I just feel like we haven't played the full 80 minutes yet. We let them off the hook a bit in stages when I thought we could have run away with it.
"But it was an all-round good team effort and I'm very happy with the win."
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "It was just silly errors and inviting teams back into the game which hurt us."
"I thought we kicked well in the first half and controlled the game but then we just gave away too much silly footy in the second half and you can't do that.
"100 per cent it has (the bye arriving at the right time).
"We've won games like that but we need regroup and we'll be alright."
RESULT: Defeated by Nyngan 28-24
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "Seeing the effort they put in last week, if they bring 50 per cent of that effort it's a different result today."
"That's the challenge for the team there in the sheds. They're week on, week off and you just can't do it in the PMP.
"You need to turn up every week or you'll get beaten. It's as simple as that. We were shown that today.
"They ran harder, they tackled harder and full credit to Nyngan for turning up with attitude.
"From us the attitude and discipline is letting us down and that's probably something that we were very good at last year."
