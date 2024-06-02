One side's bye week plans revealed, sportsmanship shown and more sledges

The Mudgee-Dubbo CYMS fixtures were much more fiery than most expected.
There was drama in the 18s and an exchange between a Mudgee supporter and a Dubbo CYMS player after the reserve grade game.
There were also a couple of scuffles in first grade, which finished in a stunning 68-6 win for the Dragons. But the mood was different following a serious incident in the first grade game.
The sight of an unconscious Jarryn Powyer flat on the turf following a tackle attempt on Clay Priest was a scary one. CYMS winger John Grey sprang into action to protect Powyer against any potential neck injury while Priest - love him or hate him - made sure to check on the CYMS captain a couple of times.
Powyer was taken to hospital in an ambulance - thankfully conscious and moving - and was released a little later that evening.
Macquarie's impressive win over Bathurst Panthers was a strong sign for the side heading into a week off with only Parkes and Forbes to play next weekend.
How will the Raiders spend their week off you ask?
Well, Macquarie's Billy Gilbert laid out their plans.
"A few boys are going out to Wilcannia pig hunting just to get away," Gilbert said.
"It's a bit of downtime and a head clearer. A few boys have a few niggles as well, so it should work out well."
This reporter heard the same comment from virtually everyone he spoke to after the St Pat's vs Forbes Magpies clash: How good was that atmosphere?
It's impossible to disagree with that.
There were several comments about how the on-field action, the amount of emotion on show and the intensity over the full 80 minutes reminded people of the classic days of Group 10 and 11 football.
Then away from the ground the two supporter camps were busy throwing jabs and jeers at one another throughout the game.
When Zac Merritt got sin binned inside the last 20 minutes of the match - directly in front of the Forbes supporters - the cries of "time to retire" went ringing out.
Then that cheer from the Pat's crowd when that very same player scores the game-levelling try? Chills.
It was a long trip to begin with let alone the freezing conditions awaiting them in Orange but you wouldn't have known it from the noise they made.
Nyngan brought a decent travelling contingent with them to Wade Park and they cheered on their four teams all day.
They were ultimately rewarded with first grade coming away with a big win. At least there is ample time to defrost on the way home with the mercury failing to get above 10 and the wind chill making it more like two degrees.
Hawks canteen deserves a big thumbs up as well. Easily the best sausage sandwich of the season so far. Ground manager and former NRL player Garret Crossman was kicking himself he didn't try and get one sooner as they ran out by HT in first grade.
When Tom Lawson scored for Mudgee to take the lead over Dubbo CYMS beyond 60 in the final minutes, it was time for the mercy rule to come into effect.
Referee Bryce Hotham checked with both teams what they wanted to do and Mudgee player-coach Clay Priest left it to CYMS' Shawn Townsend.
Townsend, in classic CYMS fashion, said play on and finish it. It didn't matter anyway as in the time it took for Harrison Hopkins to take his conversion attempt, the clock hit 80 minutes.
It was one of CYMS' worst results this century, made more painful by Jarryn Powyer's head knock and injuries for Jeremy Thurston, Clinton Edwards and James Stanley while Grey was limping for much of the second half.
Nothing went the Fishies' way, as was proven late in the second half when a Hopkins conversion attempt went under the crossbar but was given the okay by officials.
