'I just want to kick back and have a few beers': Gilbert the hero for Macquarie

"I just wanted it to be over, to be honest."
It's not what you think would go through someone's mind after scoring a match-winning try but it's the best Macquarie's Billy Gilbert had to offer.
Gilbert was the hero for the Macquarie Raiders as they snatched a win inside the final two minutes, defeating Bathurst Panthers 22-18.
"I just wanted to be over, to be honest," he said after the game.
"I just want to kick back and have a few beers. I'm a bit cooked."
The former QLD Cup forward is one of the biggest characters running around in the competition and gave his honest thoughts on the match.
"It was pretty tough, in the first half our attitude was there but our effort was off," he said.
"It was tough on us but it's good we fielded 17 (players) after last week.
"We had a few guys pull out late, I missed last week because I was bogged at Euabalong.
"It was a tough win."
Panthers started the match strongly with Joe Bugg and Josh Merritt both scoring but captain-coach Jake Betts knows exactly where things wrong for them in the loss.
"It was very physical, they are a good side," he said.
"We just dropped too much footy in the second half and invited them back into the game.
"You can't do that against good sides."
Macquarie's Tyson Fuller scored his side's lone try of the opening half with the Raiders pouring a lot of effort into their defence following some loose carries and poor discipline.
Coming out of the break, Eric Fernando scored early to make it 12-10 but Jackson Vallis extended the Panthers' lead.
The Raiders started to claw their back into the match and looked strong once Kane McDermott returned for a second stint at hooker as the dummy-half burrowed his way over to score with 15 minutes remaining.
Just like Macquarie did in the first half, the Panthers failed to hold onto the ball in the second 40 and gave the Raiders plenty of opportunities with Gilbert putting the finishing touches on things.
Now with a week off thanks to the bye, the Macquarie boys will head out of town for a bit of time off.
"A few boys are going out to Wilcannia pig hunting just to get away," Gilbert said.
"It's a bit of downtime and a head clearer. A few boys have a few niggles as well, so it should work out well."
MACQUARIE RAIDERS 22 (Billy Gilbert, Tyson Fuller, Kane McDermott, Eric Fernando tries; Jason Boney 3 conversions) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 18 (Josh Merritt, Joe Bugg, Jackson Vallis tries; Haydn Edwards 3 conversions)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.