Local businesses dominate at the Western NSW Business Awards

Three well-known Dubbo businesses walked away with top honours at the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards on Friday, May 31.
Lazy River Estate took home the Excellence in Sustainability award - something general manager Emily Bush said was a "wonderful surprise" and "an honour to accept".
"All the nominees would have been worthy winners, so to be presented with the award is very humbling," she said.
"A lot of work has gone into getting where we are, and we are very proud of our achievements especially doing our part in making a difference to the world we live in."
This isn't the team's first award for sustainability, having taken out the Green Rhino for Sustainability in Business at the Dubbo Chamber of Business awards in 2023.
"We believe it is important to continue the path of sustainability as it does our little bit for future generations and makes sense in a business perspective, by reducing our costs in the long run," she said.
"The initial investment is viewed as a long-term plan that we keep building on as we tackle the ever-increasing cost of living."
After purchasing the business in 2021, the team implemented several sustainable initiatives, including installing solar systems, water tanks, and online filing systems, as well as introducing a Zero Waste Policy and biodegradable packaging. By 2024, they had established a garden for fresh produce, added recycled timber tables, and ensured any excess food was donated to local charities or used to feed their chickens.
"Our small team work extremely hard, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of a business with a sustainable future," Ms Bush said.
"Not only are we reducing our carbon footprint; we have created an amazingly peaceful, holistic space for our clients to enjoy."
Lazy River Estate has ambitious plans, taking small steps to achieve significant changes, such as increasing solar panel capacity, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, producing organic wine, and planting more trees. In July, Directors Mat and Krissy Smith will participate in a project in Cambodia to build homes and study sustainable practices, while also promoting their sustainable venue in the Hunter and Sydney regions, with hopes of winning the State Awards for Sustainability in October.
"We would like to thank the entire team here at Lazy River, we all work extremely hard for our goal," Ms Bush said.
"We would also like to thank the community for all their support of our business over the last three years and we look forward to continuing to bring a sustainable venue to Dubbo region."
The Marathon Health team also walked away with a top honour - 'Outstanding Community Organisation'.
Chief executive officer Megan Callinan said winning the award was a "massive honour" because their team "work so hard to ensure people across Western NSW can access the health services they need to keep them living well in community."
"This award really recognises the passion of our workforce and their commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of people living across Western NSW," she said.
Marathon Health delivers high-quality health and wellbeing services across rural and regional NSW. Since 2015, they have become the largest not-for-profit employer of allied health clinicians in regional NSW, offering mental health services, chronic disease management, after-hours GP services, disability support, and specialised services for First Nations people.
"I am so very proud of the Marathon Health team, delivering health services to communities across regional NSW has its challenges but it is also extremely important and rewarding work," Ms Callinan said.
Last financial year their team of more than 300 people, all based in regional NSW, delivered services to more than 27,000 people, across 72 per cent of NSW, including 27 per cent First Nations clients.
"Our staff travel large distances every day, by car and plane, to make sure people can receive health services, not matter where they choose to live," she said.
Ms Callinan said they believe that people living in regional and rural areas deserve access to quality community-based healthcare.
"We are committed to continuing to build a sustainable and skilled health workforce - based in regional NSW for regional NSW - and will continue to use our voice to advocate for equitable and sustainable health services for people living in Western NSW," she said.
Ms Callinan thanked all the organisations that they work alongside in community with the common purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of people living in Western NSW.
"No single organisation can do it all and our work is enabled by the work of others every day," she said.
"We also must thank our 300 passionate and skilled staff that make Marathon Health a truly great place to work. They are all so deserving of this award."
Ben Furney Flour Mills also took home Employer of Choice (21 employees or more).
Lithgow based business, Westfund Health Insurance was named Western NSW's 2024 Business of the Year.
Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will now represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in October.
