Ill-judged advice and Hyde's quick thinking sends young Roos up the ladder

Some ill-judged advice followed by a moment of smart eyes-up footy played a major role in the Dubbo Kangaroos' Blowes Clothing Cup colts win over Orange Emus on Saturday.
The Roos led by just two points when they started the second half, but that quickly changed.
When the hosts kicked off to start second half, the ball was allowed to bounce. The Emus went to collect it but the call came to leave it.
The call came from a member of the Emus' women's team coaching team, who was warming up his side ahead of their own fixture just behind the field.
Unfortunately for him, the ball bounced at 90 degrees and instead of going dead in goal - which would have resulted in the ball going to Emus - it went over the touch line.
The Roos won the lineout and soon after scrumhalf Fletcher Hyde produced a neat crossfield chip which landed on the chest of fullback Ned Jones, who had the simple task of planting it down for a try.
The hosts went on to dominate possession from that point and finished strong 19-10 winners.
"It was just a quick tap and a bit of eyes-up footy," Hyde said of the decisive moment.
"It was good for Ned to stay out wide there and score it."
The win was an important one for the defending premiers, who now sit above Emus in second spot on the ladder.
Hyde is one of a handful of players returning from last year's title-winning team, with many of his teammates in 2024 new to not only the side but rugby in general.
Given the changes, the team's vice-captain hasn't been too concerned about a start to season which included losses to the Bathurst Bulldogs and Forbes Platypi.
"That was a good win. Orange put up a good fight but we dug in," Hyde said.
"We're always improving. We've got a lot of new kids playing rugby, a lot of league boys.
"We've been gelling and getting better every week, which is good."
The Emus had been bolstered by the inclusions of Finn Taylor and Xavier Gosewich, who have spent much of the season in first grade, and the former scored the first try of Saturday's game.
But from that moment on there was little doubt the Roos were the better side.
They hit back through rangy No. 8 Tom Chrystall but were unable to add to the tally before the break despite plenty of possession.
Jones scored soon after the break following Hyde's smart kick and it wasn't long before Cameron Whale crossed to extend the lead.
Taylor grabbed a second try for Emus late on but it was nothing but a consolation.
"It's always a tough road trip up here and the Roos would probably feel the same about the trip to Orange. It's always a tough game," Emus coach Dave Cleal said.
"The Roos were the better side on the day. We're still running second or third ... we've got four injured. A broken draw and a stress fracture in the back but there's no excuses."
The Roos are now above both Emus and Forbes and eight points behind the unbeaten Bulldogs.
"They're a good side," Hyde said of Bulldogs.
"I think we can give them a good crack if we keep going and keep getting better every week.
"We're always improving."
