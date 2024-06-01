'Like I was in quicksand': Runaway prop stars as Emus crush toothless Roos

There are few things which get teammates and supporters up on their feet as much a prop running free.
Big men in space is always a highlight and that was the case for the Orange Emus on Saturday, June 1.
There was a lot to like about a simply dominant 57-7 win over the Dubbo Roos, but it was a try for prop Mark Jackson which drew the most cheers and was being talked about after the final whistle.
After a break from fellow prop Tom Dewhurst near halfway, Jackson was there in support and got the ball on the 22m before powering away to score.
"I looked like I was in quicksand there for a bit and another five metres and I would have been gone," Jackson laughed.
"I was glad to get over the line. I owe him (Dewhurst) a beer tonight."
While the try was the talking point, Jackson was one of Emus' best in an 80-minute performance.
He was part of a forward pack which never allowed the hosts to get into the game and one which set the platform for halves Louis Carr and Mitch Evers to orchestrate Emus' biggest win of the season.
Jackson was one of nine different players to score in the dominant performance, which came seven days after a 45-41 loss to the unbeaten Bathurst Bulldogs.
"We were a bit frustrated when we went down to Bathurst so to bounce back like this, it's been great," Jackson said.
"We put a lot of work into our defence this week and it obviously showed on the field out there."
The result was another hugely disappointing one for the Roos and even more painful given the occasion.
A strong number of former players were in attendance for a major celebratory weekend.
As well as celebrating the Dubbo Rugby Club's 125th anniversary, the Roos also marked 50 years since the famed 1974 tied grand final with Orange Emus, 40 years since a tour of Ireland and 10 years since its last first grade premiership. On top of that Saturday was a reunion for all 1970s players and the annual Old Boys' Day.
The Roos - who were missing a number of players due to injury - scored their lone try via prop Kain Simpson in the second half when the score was already 47-0.
"We've been talking about Old Boys' Day for like the last couple of weeks," Roos outside back Anthony Golding, a member of the 2014 title-winning side, said after Saturday's loss.
"There's a heap of Old Boys here and blokes who have played plenty of footy for the club and we really thought we were up for it. But we came out and it didn't click for us in some respects. We had some good opportunities but we couldn't capitalise."
The Roos remain fifth and are more than a bonus-point win off fourth spot while Emus are locked in a battle with Forbes for second behind the rampant Bulldogs.
The Emus dominated possession on Saturday and had strike-power all over the field to capitalise almost every time the Roos missed a tackle or coughed up possession.
"That's what the coaches have been focusing on as our attack, being able to score from anywhere on the field," Jackson said.
"It's definitely showing now that we're starting to put it together."
Jackson praised the fellow members of his forward packs, adding "we're not the biggest pack but we work hard for each other and we're a tight bunch".
And while his side is still some way off the unbeaten defending premiers on the ladder, the prop believes his side can stop Bulldogs in 2024.
"They're definitely beatable," Jackson said.
"We showed that the other day. We've just got to keep working.
"As long as we put things together in that final five rounds leading into finals, that's where it really counts."
A leg injury to fullback Jamil Khalfan was the only negative for Emus while a replacement referee was needed midway through the second half when Pete Thomas was left clutching his leg after a long-distance try from the Orange side.
