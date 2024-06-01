Wonderful human stories are always worth sharing

My favourite stories to read are about people.
It doesn't matter if it's a news story, a sports story, about politics or business or even crime reporting.
If the story gives me the story of a real person it is one I will enjoy reading.
Tom Barber - who covers both news and sports stories for the Daily Liberal - had a great human story during the week.
He first mentioned the name Zac Harding in a news meeting a couple of weeks ago. Zac, a 15-year-old boy from Narromine, is now in Fiji to compete at the Oceania Athletics Championships, and before he flew out, he spoke to Tom about his sporting ambitions. He also spoke about doing so with cerebral palsy.
More than a decade ago I worked with a journalist with cerebral palsy. She would joke about how she had to drag her left leg, affected by the condition, which she said made some people think she was drunk.
It makes the story about Zac more remarkable. He was taking on a physical activity, one he dreamed of doing, without letting cerebral palsy stop him, despite the effect it has on both his arms and legs. Hearing from his mother Tanya in the story was moving.
Right now Zac is in Fiji and I look forward to hearing how he goes as he represents Australia in the 100m, 400m and long jump.
Meanwhile, there's another good human story to read from this week. John Fardell clocked up 50 years with the local council and had a chat with Orlander Ruming to share his story. Nice work John.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
