Potential opening date for high rise complex

That giant crane towering over the Church Street building site has attracted a lot of attention. An update on the high-rise apartment complex is one we have been chasing for a while, and Tom Barber tracked down one of the developers to get the details.
Last month the federal government announced $9.5 million will go towards miscarriage research and support. Orlander Ruming spoke with Tara Wright, who has had six miscarriages, for an insight into how she dealt with it.
In sport, Dubbo Kangaroos celebrate its history today. Nick Guthrie has a photo gallery looking back at a successful time in that history, from 2014.
Enjoy reading and have a great weekend in the Central West.
Laurie Bullock, editor
