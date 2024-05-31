21yo charged after extensive child abuse material found during traffic stop

A 21-year-old man has been charged after Dubbo highway patrol officers found extensive child abuse material in his car.
About 3.15pm on Wednesday, May, 29, the officers stopped a Nissan Pulsar on the Newell Highway due to a traffic offence.
During the search of the 21-year-old Queensland man's car, police found an extensive amount of child abuse material.
They also found cannabis and methylamphetamine, as well as some ammunition.
The man allegedly failed a roadside drug test and was placed under arrest.
He was charged with possessing child abuse material, disseminating child abuse material, possessing prohibited drugs and possessing ammunition without a licence.
He was bail refused and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, May 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.