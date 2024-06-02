How renewable energy companies fund local projects

As the number of wind and solar projects increase in our region - as part of the Renewable Energy Zone - we have taken a look at the community funding that comes with them.
Renewable energy companies in our area are not required to enter a planning agreement with Dubbo Regional Council. However, many companies choose to do so, Orlander Ruming reports.
In sport, Tom Barber had a chat to one of the great characters of the Peter McDonald Premiership, Billy Gilbert, after his Macquarie Raiders scored a come-from-behind win over Bathurst Panthers yesterday.
Laurie Bullock
Editor
