Alleged DV offender caught after breaking road rules in front of police car

A man wanted by police for an alleged domestic violence incident has been caught after driving past a road closed sign.
About 11am on Wednesday, May 29, officers with Walgett Highway Patrol were conducting duties near Lorne Road in Lightning Ridge.
Police, in a fully marked Highway Patrol vehicle, observed a small hatchback drive past them, and then directly around a large 'Road Closed' sign which was placed in the middle of the road.
The 39-year-old driver was stopped and spoken to where produced a P2 Provisional licence. He underwent a roadside drug test, and subsequently produced a positive result for methamphetamines.
Officers discovered he was also wanted by police in relation to a recent domestic violence incident.
The man was arrested and conveyed to Lightning Ridge Police Station where he was charged with common assault. Further charges are expected to be laid pending the analysis of the oral fluid test.
He was also issued an infringement notice for Disobey Road Access Sign, amounting to $302 and 2 demerit points.
