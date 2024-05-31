14-year-old charged for allegedly stealing motorbike from Dubbo business

A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing a motorbike from a Dubbo business.
About 7.45pm on Wednesday, May 29, police were patrolling Alcheringa Street when they sighted two teens riding a motorbike on a footpath without helmets.
The motorbike was sighted by police several times riding throughout Dubbo.
A short time later, police attended a home in Dubbo and arrested a 14-year-old boy in a shed, where they also located the motorbike.
Checks revealed the motorbike was allegedly stolen from a business on Depot Road earlier in May.
The teen was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, unlicensed for Class, Class C, R, LR or MR, rider without helmet ride with 1 passenger without helmet, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, and breach of bail.
The teen was refused bail and appeared at a Children's court on Thursday, May 30, where he was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, July 8.
