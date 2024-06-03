Chance to create history highlights first-of-its-kind carnival

Have you ever imagined yourself bursting out of the blocks, tearing up the track, crossing the line and looking up to see you've set a new record?
Well, if you have, then a first-of-its-kind event coming to Dubbo and Barden Park is for you.
On Saturday, June 15, Barden Park will host the Dubbo Masters Festival of Athletics.
It will be the first major event held at the venue since the state-of-the-art athletics track was resurfaced and also the first for Rose Prout since taking over as Dubbo Athletics Club president.
There will be plenty on offer - including a throwing clinic - but there's one event which will be of particular interest.
"It will be the first time a 50 metre sprint will be held in New South Wales," Prout said.
"It's a world masters event, but it's never been competed in New South Wales yet, so there will be a state record up for grabs."
The chance to create history with highlight the carnival, which is open to anyone over the age of 30 years.
Registrations remain open until June 10, when final age groups will be confirmed.
"It's a partnership with New South Wales Masters Athletics and Dubbo Athletics," Prout said.
"New South Wales Masters was keen to bring a competition out to a regional area and approached Dubbo. I think it's because Dubbo is one of the larger clubs.
"Entries are looking good and there will be the throws clinic. We have a lot of throwers coming out so there will be good competition and then there's walking and some runs and sprints.
"We've got people from all over. Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle and obviously Dubbo. Some from Orange as well."
Masters is an area of growth for Dubbo Athletics Club.
Prout herself competes in masters events while her two children are both involved in Little Athletics.
As well as the chance to compete and set new personal bests and potentially records, the social and health benefits are also a key part of masters athletics.
"Sometimes we're down here training and people ask us what we're doing," Prout laughed.
"I think people are aware there's an established Little Athletics club, not not a seniors club. It's growing, too, it's a good little community.
"Also for the kids to see the parents training, or doing Big As as well call it, it's good for them to see that."
Prout has taken over as president from Steve Gamble and is eager to work with what she describes as a "passionate" committee.
Given her job as an accredited exercise physiologist and pilates instructor, the benefits of being active is something she feels strongly about.
"I do have that passion for athletics and I'm quite enjoying the job so far," she said.
One of the biggest things for the club is continuing to give young athletes every chance of success and representation at a higher level.
A recent merger between Little Athletics and Athletics NSW - meaning clubs work together more as one single entity - is a huge boost while the Barden Park facilities and coaching is also a real positive for the Dubbo region.
One of Dubbo's standout athletes, Ella Penman, will be heading to Peru in the coming months for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships.
The club is helping with raise funds for Penman at the moment and she and her family will be running the canteen at the Masters Festival and taking the money raised there for the trip.
More information on the carnival can be found on the 'Dubbo Athletics' Facebook page.
