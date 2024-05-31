Apartment co-developer outlines potential opening date for Church St complex

It is set to be the tallest building in Dubbo and No.1 Church Street is still on track to be completed by the end of 2025.
The high-rise apartment complex was first approved by Dubbo Regional Council in 2018 and was on track to be opened four years later but it wasn't to be.
"The way things were after the pandemic, we had to reposition ourselves," co-developer John Walkom said.
"There have been issues around supply trains and trades and so on.
"We are on track now, all of that has been sorted and the focus is to get it finished."
Now, work is well under way at the site on the corner of Church and Bligh Streets.
"It will be finished for the last quarter of 2025," Mr Walkom said.
"Currently, we've got the form workers and concreters applying their trade. We've got up to 35 or 40 people on site.
"The tower is due for completion later this year around November."
No.1 Church Street is being developed by Mr Walkom, his brother Kevin and Australian business icon Gerry Harvey, a long-time associate.
A total of 72 apartments will be built with some of those already purchased.
"Then we will have already started the fit-outs for the lower level as the tower progresses once we are about three or four floors up we will start that," Mr Walkom said.
"It will really start to take shape by the end of the year. We will get it in and sorted ready for handover by the last quarter (of 2025)."
One-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments are still for sale.
Mr Walkom said anyone interested can find more information on the development's website.
