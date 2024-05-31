Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Apartment co-developer outlines potential opening date for Church St complex

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 31 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is set to be the tallest building in Dubbo and No.1 Church Street is still on track to be completed by the end of 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.