'Deeply embedding' in the community to combat rural paediatrics crisis

"For us the main priority is that kids stop falling through the cracks in country areas," said Royal Far West CEO, Jacqui Emery.
There is a crisis in paediatric services in the state's rural and remote areas, including Dubbo, where parents of children with developmental and mental health conditions - such as those referred for language delay, ADHD, autism, anxiety and learning difficulties - face a more than 18-month wait list to see specialists.
However, children's charity, Royal Far West (RFW) is lobbying the state government ahead of this year's budget to expand RFW's developmental assessment and treatment service, with the establishment of two new rurally based paediatric assessment clinics in Wagga Wagga and Dubbo.
This will address the long wait lists faced by patients that have been left with few alternative and affordable options.
Ms Emery visited Wagga on Wednesday, May 29 to meet with paediatrician Dr Owen Sainsbury to discuss the RFW submission and address the questions that had arisen.
The clinics would be specialist services, looking at children that have "quite complex needs".
Ms Emery described the current process for patients as being identified as having a problem from an educator, being taken to a GP and then referred to a paediatrician, before being referred to Royal Far West for a more holistic view.
"What we're trying to do is to bring those specialist services that currently exist in Sydney, out to the regions," said Ms Emery.
"It's just really an expansion of [our current services], so that we can see more kids and see them closer to home.
"We know that as these complexities increase, it's harder and harder [for patients] to make their way to Sydney for treatment."
The clinics would be in collaboration with the Western and Murrumbidgee health districts and would provide assessment and support to an additional 1000 children with developmental delays across the two districts, where 60 per cent of current referrals come from.
Ms Emery said the service would see RFW more deeply embedded in the community and providing wraparound support, from assessment, to treatment, to transition.
"We really just want to strengthen what's here ... we can actually build the capacity of the local workforce in this particular area of specialty ... with paediatricians, local allied health, families as well," she said,
Ms Emery, doctors, Royal Far West, paediatricians, and most importantly the patients, will now have to wait for the NSW Government's budget on June 18, to see if there is any money coming their way.
"We want to see [rural and remote paediatrics] addressed in policy and funding in this next budget cycle," Ms Emery said.
"If we're fortunate enough to be successful with our pre-budget submission, well we would love to do that work."
