Why this weekend could be so decisive

Welcome to your weekly dose of all things rugby league.
We've got a blockbuster weekend ahead, with a number of marquee fixtures in the Peter McDonald Premiership likely to tell us a lot about certain teams' prospects.
The biggest of the bunch is the grand final rematch between Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee. Since the formation of the PMP the Dragons are yet to defeat CYMS, but there's a lot to like about the Mudgee side of 2024.
With a red-hot forward pack and home advantage on Sunday, could this be the moment for last season's runners-up? Or will Dubbo CYMS again prove they're the ones to beat?
Elsewhere, Parkes hosts Orange CYMS in a top-of-the-table battle at Pioneer Oval.
Parkes have been the quiet achievers this season but will have to produce more of an 80-minute performance if they're to topple a CYMS side which has conceded the fewest points so far in 2024.
Mitch Andrews, pending a late fitness test, will reunite with his former Forbes teammates when Bathurst St Pat's hosts the Magpies on Saturday. Well, we hope they do, but after one washout at Jack Arrow Oval already this season Pat's have been keeping an eye on the weather this week.
At the other end of the ladder, Orange Hawks and Nyngan have just one win between them this season and they'll meet in a crucial fixture at Wade Park.
Check out stories on much of that below, as well as your weekly update from the Woodbridge Cup and Castlereagh League competitions.
Here's PMP the ladder heading into round six:
