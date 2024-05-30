Devastated, but not defeated by break-in

It's always disappointing to hear of theives targeting locals. But it hits even harder when they target a volunteer group.
Members of the Walan Community Garden have told Allison Hore they have been left devastated, but not defeated, after being broken into twice within a week.
We wish them all the best.
Housing is still a big problem, with a shortage of homes not just in Dubbo, but around the country. Ciara Bastow has spoken to the CEO of Mission Australia after they stopped in at Dubbo to highlight the work they are doing to combat the issue.
Finally, the legend of Dan Frogan is well known around Dubbo Rugby Club. Now we have learnt the story behind it.
Past player Graham Mackie shared the story behind it in the lead up to the club celebrating its 125-year anniversary, revealing he came up with the name in 1978 to avoid a suspension.
"Dan Frogan got suspended for two weeks and I kept playing," Mackie laughed when he told Nick Guthrie the story behind it.
Enjoy reading and have a great day in the Central West.
Laurie Bullock, Editor
