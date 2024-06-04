Young 'future leader' awarded for contribution to local SES unit

This young SES volunteer may not have had a car yet but he was always the first one ready at the unit whenever there was a callout.
18-year-old Gilgandra local Anton Dieck joined his local SES unit in May 2022. Now, he's been named the SES's young volunteer of the year at a celebration in Wollongong.
The award is given to a member between 16 and 25 years old who has demonstrated the highest commitment to learning and activities in the past 12 months.
"When I first heard that I received it, I didn't know much about it... I thought I'll probably be a recipient from the Dubbo region and there'll be heaps of other people getting it," Mr Diecke told the Daily Liberal.
"I didn't actually realise fully until halfway through the like space they did for the award that I was the only recipient in NSW... it was quite a shock."
After year 10, Mr Dieck moved into town to start an apprenticeship as a diesel mechanic in an agricultural company.
"I've been living around Gil for a long time but I moved into town around when I was about 16 for my job because I didn't have my license at the time, so I moved in so I could walk to work," he said.
"I didn't really have too much to do on the weekends. I couldn't come up with a reason why not to join the SES so I just joined to see what was going on.
"It's a good bit of fun. It gets serious when you get into rescuing people, but just training and being with people... it's a great place just to make friends."
Since joining the SES, he has completed a number of qualifications including as a flood boat crew member and in industrial and road crash rescue. He has also competed in events like the Road Crash Rescue Challenge in 2023 - a highlight of his time so far.
"Picking highlights is hard because I quite like just the little things, week to week," he said.
"We have training around Gil and we just get together, have a good laugh, get a bit of training done and just make a good night out of it.
"You can meet people everywhere...You might go down to somewhere like Forbes for a training day and you'll meet heaps of people there from totally different walks of life."
To other members of the Gilgandra SES Unit, Mr Dieck is known for his commitment and reliability and has the potential to be the future leader of the unit.
"I really want to pursue the rescue side of the SES. I quite enjoy the road crash rescue side, but also in-water rescues and vertical rescues...I'm quite passionate about that and that's what gets me going in the SES," he said.
Mr Diecke said he urges any other young people thinking of joining the SES to give it a go.
"It's always worth a try and you might make some good friends on the way," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.