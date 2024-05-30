Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

No hestiation or second thoughts for Shaw after move back to Macquarie

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
May 31 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kiyan Shaw is no stranger to playing for the Macquarie Raiders and the familiarity of the club is a big reason why he returned in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.