No hestiation or second thoughts for Shaw after move back to Macquarie

Kiyan Shaw is no stranger to playing for the Macquarie Raiders and the familiarity of the club is a big reason why he returned in 2024.
A former Western Rams junior, Shaw was on track to feature for Wellington this season before making the move back to Macquarie.
Starting this year in reserve grade, the versatile Raider said he is loving life back at Macquarie.
"I'm really enjoying it," he said.
"It wasn't really a hard decision, I was at Wellington at the start of the year and I had an uncle reach out to me about coming back here.
"He said the culture is really good and I've been enjoying it. The boys are good and the club is as well."
Shaw now has two first grade games under his belt this season, with starts in the centres and five-eighth.
"My first game was against Parkes and that was a bit of a late call-up on the Saturday afternoon," he said.
"'Kav' (Macquarie coach Jack Kavanagh) texted me and asked if I wanted to play first grade and I wasn't going to say no.
"Last week at training he threw me at five-eighth and I didn't know I was playing there until he messaged me later and said I would start there.
"I'm not too fussed (where I play), as long I'm enjoying my footy."
Macquarie will host the high-flying Bathurst Panthers on Sunday at Apex Oval as they look to bounce back from two consecutive losses.
Shaw has been named in the halves once again and is hoping to help the Raiders win their third game of the season.
"I'm excited and a bit nervous," he said.
"The last couple of weeks probably haven't the best footy we can play but hopefully we can fire this weekend."
Macquarie have tried a number of different players in the halves this season so far with Jason Boney, Kyjuan Crawford, Randel Dowling and Shaw all spending time there.
"With injuries and stuff it's been a bit challenging for us," Shaw said.
"Hopefully we can get back Jason Boney soon, he's our little general."
Looking across at the Panthers, Shaw said he was aware of a few players they have and believes one man will be key for them.
"We've got to knuckle down, they've got a good forward pack," he said.
"I think they'll look to Josh Merritt a lot."
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2:30pm.
