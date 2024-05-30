Flashback Friday: When the Roos stormed home to claim Central West glory

The Dubbo Kangaroos club will celebrate its history this Saturday, June 1.
The Dubbo Rugby Club is one of the oldest in the country and its 125-year anniversary will be marked at No. 1 Oval alongside a number of other milestones.
The club will hold its Old Boys' Day and a 1970s player reunion and also mark 50 years since the famed 1974 tied grand final with Orange Emus, 40 years since a tour of Ireland and 10 years since its last first grade premiership.
That 2014 was one of the great days in the Roos' recent history as the side downed Orange Emus 42-24.
Emus jumped out to an early 10-0 lead but, spurred on by a big home crowd, the Roos stormed home to claim a memorable premiership win.
"For 60 minutes we were the dominant team and I can't talk enough about some of the boys who had their best game of the year," Paul Hennock, the coach at the time, said at full-time.
"They've been playing for each other all year and this is the reward for that."
