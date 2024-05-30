Not enough homes in Dubbo to solve the homelessness crisis

As Dubbo faces an escalating homelessness crisis, Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister emphasises the urgent need for systemic change and increased government support to address the issue.
During her recent visit to the region, Ms Callister highlighted the extensive efforts of Mission Australia and other organisations in combating homelessness.
"We are spending a few days in the region, starting from Broken Hill, meeting with our clients and staff, and assessing our services," she said.
"Our footprint has significantly expanded, and it's inspiring to see the dedication of our team."
Despite the growth in services and personnel, the increasing demand highlights the underlying issue.
"The need for these services indicates a larger problem," Ms Callister said.
"There are over 223,000 people on the social housing waitlist across Australia, and 122,000 people are homeless every night. This is a housing crisis."
Ms Callister pointed out that while the government has initiated steps such as the Housing Affordability Future Fund aiming to build 40,000 new homes, it falls short compared to the projected need of an additional million homes over the next two decades.
"We're thrilled to see the government taking a leadership role, but the numbers are still staggeringly low compared to what's required," she said.
Addressing the specific challenges in Dubbo, Ms Callister noted the diverse range of specialist homelessness services provided by Housing Plus, targeting different demographics including youth and older individuals. However, she stressed that these efforts cannot suffice without addressing the core issue of housing supply.
"In a housing crisis, you cannot solve homelessness without a sufficient supply of homes. Private rentals are practically unaffordable for anyone on a low income," she said.
Ms Callister is advocating for more robust measures from the government, including a proposed $500 million Prevention Transformation Fund and a 50 per cent increase in Commonwealth rent assistance.
"For low-income earners, increased rent assistance can make the difference between having a home or not," she said.
The focus on prevention and early intervention is critical.
"We are pushing for a shift in focus towards prevention, whether it's through behavior change programs or community education. Investing in these areas is crucial," said Ms Callister.
"It's a mixed response; while we're proud of the services we offer, the goal is to reach a point where such services are no longer necessary."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.