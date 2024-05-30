Teen threatens man with knife, forces entry into home after string of break-ins

Further charges have been laid by police following investigations into seven break-ins in Dubbo.
On Wednesday, police charged a 13-year-old girl with a string of offences.
Two 17-year-old boys have also been charged in relation to the break-ins.
Police received reports a Toyota Kluger was stolen from a home on Lago Circuit between 11.50pm on Wednesday, May 22, and 10.55am on Thursday, May 23.
The car was later located on Alcheringa Street and seized by police for forensic examination.
Three days later a holding yard was broken into, and the Toyota Kluger was stolen.
Police will allege the vehicle was involved in seven break-ins, two pursuits and rammed a fence between Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27.
The seven break-ins occurred at businesses on Erskine, Macquarie, and Bourke Street, Commercial Avenue, Hopkins Parade, Yarrandale, and Minore Road, and Douglas Mawson Drive.
In the early hours of Monday, May 27, the abandoned Kluger was found on Alcheringa Street.
About 12.50am on Tuesday, May 28, three people forced entry into a business on Whylandra Street, and allegedly attempted to steal cigarettes before fleeing on foot.
A short time later, the group was outside a home on Bunglegumbie Road when the occupant - a 26-year-old man - approached the group.
One of the individuals threatened the man with a knife before he retreated inside his home. Entry was forced into the home where the group stole his car keys and a Mercedes C250.
About 1.30am, police attempted to stop the Mercedes on Whylandra Street, and when it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns and was located shortly after abandoned on Alfred Street, where it was seized for forensic examination.
A 13-year-old girl has been charged and is before the courts.
At 2.40pm on Wednesday, May 29, investigators attended a home in Dubbo and arrested a 17-year-old boy. His charges include five counts of aggravated break and enter in company and steal, as well as a breach of bail.
About 1.10am on Thursday, May 30, police located a second 17-year-old boy walking on Cobra Street and arrested him. His charges include five counts of aggravated break and enter in company and steal, one count of break and enter while armed and a breach of bail.
Both teenage boys were refused bail and will appear at Children's Court on Thursday.
Orana Mid-Western Police said inquiries were continuing and more arrests were expected.
