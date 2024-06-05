Rehabilitation business continues to grow after finding a new home

When On The Move Rehab first opened its doors five years ago, they couldn't imagine how quickly the business would grow.
The exercise therapy provider was founded in 2019 after treating just one person and now helps more than 25 people per day.
From day one, On The Move director Nic Grose has just wanted to help people.
"I'm definitely super proud," she said.
"We've now been open for five years and it's good timing I guess, we wanted to be in on the five-year mark which was February 11 but we are a bit later than that.
"We've been in for six weeks now and it's so good, the space is awesome and there is a good vibe."
The organisation treats people with spinal cord injuries, autism, stroke and cardiovascular issues with some of those clients on-site during their grand opening on May 30.
The new and improved On The Move space located in Blue Ridge Business Park is something which has been coming for some time.
Having now settled into their new home, Ms Grose said the feedback has been nothing but positive.
"People who come in the front door and realise it just opens up," she said.
"They are all like 'wow this is so good', especially those people who started with us at the old facility and now have come here.
"Even we can't believe that we functioned in such a small space."
Back in 2019 the business employed just a handful of people full-time, and now they have more than eight full-time staff members.
As they have become more in demand, Ms Grose said they've seen several employees come and go.
"I'm definitely not knocking back staff, we've got the facility to grow now," she said.
"That was part of the reason for doing what we did. We've picked up staff, lost staff and had practical students.
"We take on the prac students because I want everyone to see what we are about and love it like we do."
On The Move's new home is at 3 Acquisition Close.
