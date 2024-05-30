Dubbo millionaire makes Aussie rich list with unlikely success story

A surprising rural millionaire has returned to one of the country's most talked about rich lists.
Wes Maas, 44 played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL before a shoulder injury relegated him to a desk job.
The injury proved good fortune for Maas, who has since built a billion dollar business in Dubbo.
Maas Group is Australia's leading construction materials, equipment and services provider which is now so successful it is diversifying into other areas such as the property and infrastructure sector.
Established in 2002 with "one Bobcat and a tipper truck" it now boasts a fleet of over over 450 machines and 1800 employees.
Maas debuted on the 2022 AFR rich list but a fall in his company's share price knocked him off.
A subsequent rally, plus his participation in a share buyback, led his wealth balloon to $814 million, placing him at 176th spot.
Mr Maas has come a long way since his rugby league days, prepared to take a risk and follow a path he never considered.
"At 15 I definitely wasn't thinking about work, I was probably playing up and thinking about playing footy," he told the Daily Liberal in 2022.
He was lucky enough to make the NSW schoolboys rugby league team before playing for Parramatta, something that changed his focus away from school.
"I wasn't the most conscientious student, I think I was clever at maths, but other than that I wasn't the best student, I had the ability but didn't take it and make the most of it," he said.
At 17 Mr Maas left Dubbo and trained in the pre-season Junior Elite Training squad with Parramatta.
A few years later when he joined the West Tigers he busted his shoulder and had 18 months off for a reconstruction.
Little did he know, this would be the start of something much bigger.
Mr Maas was working at a hire company driving a truck but when he hurt his shoulder he moved into the office and learnt how to measure return on total assets and capital.
"I'd worked out I was only ever going to be an average footballer, and I wanted to come home and start a business that would be everlasting," he said.
"I wasn't coming back to Dubbo with a gigantic dream, I was coming back to earn a good living."
Another local, one of the country's biggest farmers and meat processors, Roger Fletcher, has also made it.
His family company diversified from droving into small-meat processing operations in rural NSW, and from there into a large abattoir at Dubbo.
In the past he has been pleased when he has missed out on making lists like the AFR Rich List.
The cut off to make the list, released on Friday, was a cool $718 million, a record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.