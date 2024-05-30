Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dubbo millionaire makes Aussie rich list with unlikely success story

Ciara Bastow
Carla Mascarenhas
By Ciara Bastow, and Carla Mascarenhas
May 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A surprising rural millionaire has returned to one of the country's most talked about rich lists.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Carla Mascarenhas

Carla Mascarenhas

Journalist

Carla Mascarenhas is the NSW correspondent covering breaking news, state politics and investigations. She is based in Sydney. Contact her on carla.mascarenhas@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.