Confidence high for CYMS in preparation for battle with premiership heavyweights

A third win in as many weeks has Dubbo CYMS prop Jack Quinn confident they can match it with anyone in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The defending premiers started the season with consecutive losses before firing back to defeat Orange Hawks, Nyngan and Wellington in their past three matches.
Following their 54-24 win over Wellington, Quinn said he already had turned his attention to taking on Mudgee Dragons at Glen Willow Oval.
"It will be (a good test), especially in Mudgee," he said.
"It might be a cold one but I think after today and last week following a few of these wins, especially today we will take a lot of confidence out of the win.
"If we can just back ourselves then we can beat anybody really."
Quinn had his best game of the season against Wellington and impressed coach Shawn Townsend who knows the hard-working forward will only improve.
"He's only going to get better coming off a knee reconstruction and just getting some more minutes into him," he said.
"He was good today (against Wellington), he's got a good skill set. He can catch and pass, he's got a footy IQ and is a big body which we like."
The former QLD Cup forward has been a welcome addition to the Fishies but will have his work cut out for him on Sunday when last year's grand finalists meet.
Mudgee have a handful of new faces of their own, headlined by former NRL players Zac Saddler and Anthony Cherrington.
Saddler has played every game this season for the Dragons while Cherrington has played just one which was against Lithgow.
Boasting arguably the strongest forward pack in the competition with Clay Priest and Jack Beasley also running around, Mudgee will once again be around at the business end of the season.
Dubbo CYMS are set to welcome back Ratu Roko and Mitch Cleary for this weekend's match after the pair missed the win against Wellington.
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2pm.
