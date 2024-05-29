Where do you feel unsafe in Dubbo?

After a decade without an official plan, Orlander Ruming reports that Dubbo Regional Council is developing a crime prevention plan and asking residents where they feel unsafe.
The latest stats are in about hospital waiting times, and Allison Hore has reported some Dubbo patients are waiting three hours to get treated in emergency.
In sport Tom Barber reveals a jockey and stablehand - who are mother and daughter - have been reprimanded for an incident with a trainer.
We hope you enjoy staying informed. Have a great day in the Central West.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
