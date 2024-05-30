What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
Get your dancing shoes on, your trombone ready and your poetry memorised, the 2024 Dubbo Eisteddfod starts this weekend! The eisteddfod will begin on Saturday with the dance groups. It will run until Saturday, June 22. The full program can be seen here.
Saturday is also the official opening of the Waste 2 Art exhibition at the Western Plains Cultural Centre. Winners of the school, community and open categories will be announced. More information is available here.
What will the weather be like?
There's a very high chance of rain on Friday with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting between 10 to 25 millimetres. Only up to one millimetre has been forecast for Saturday at this stage and between one to 15mm on Sunday.
Saturday is expected to reach up to 19 degrees while Sunday won't get over 15.
What else are we looking forward to?
*Tuesday, June 4 - Herefords Australia National Show and Sale at Dubbo Showground
*Friday, June 7 - Kings Hall Jewellers Silver Goblet Showcase Race Day at Dubbo Turf Club
*Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 - DubCon at Dubbo RSL Club
*Sunday, June 9 - Dubbo Rotunda Market at Macquarie Street
*Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 - Dubbo's Winter Whisky Festival at The Establishment Bar and Dubbo Turf Club
*Saturday, June 15 - Troy Cassar-Daley's Between the Fires at Dubbo RSL
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
