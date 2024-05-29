Residents asked to pinpoint areas they feel unsafe as part of action on crime

Where do you feel unsafe in Dubbo?
That's the question Dubbo Regional Council is asking residents.
The council is developing a community safety and crime prevention plan. There hasn't been one for Dubbo since 2014.
"We want this plan to reflect what our residents feel needs to be done to improve the perception of public safety when utilising public spaces around our city, towns and villages," the council's director community, culture and places Craig Arms said.
"We aren't the police, and we aren't the justice system so council can't apprehend, convict or address specific incidents of crime however there is a lot we can do in this space that will assist the lifestyle we have in the Dubbo region."
Earlier in the month, Mr Arms told the Daily Liberal one of the ways the council was looking to improve safety for residents was by activating spaces where they might currently feel unsafe. For example, by adding more lights.
"I want that to focus heavily on what we can directly contribute to. So I see two general streams where one is direct contribution and that's things like lighting in the park, the activation of public spaces so they become more attractive and more used by people - and typically when public spaces do that the amount of antisocial or unsafe perceptions decrease - so more activation, more feelings of safety," Mr Arms said.
As part of the development of the plan, the council has a map on its website where residents can mark public areas in the local government area where they feel unsafe.
Residents will also be asked what they believe the council's role is when it comes to community safety.
The other half of the crime prevention and community safety plan will be around advocation.
The council will work to bring different government and non-government service providers together to share information on service delivery, identify gaps and assist each other in a wholistic approach to issue.
Members of the community can visit the YourSay page to share their ideas around crime prevention and community safety.
