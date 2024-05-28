Bullied after recovering from cancer

When Teagan Ferguson was a high school student she was bullied after undergoing cancer treatment. She has spoken to Grace Dudley about how her experience inspires her current work with Little Wings to assist sick children.
Allison Hore has a story on a local kayak and canoe group in Dubbo and their massive clean-up along the Macquarie River which fished out more than 70 tyres.
In sport Nick Guthrie caught up with Lea Clarke, coach of the Narromine Jets league tag side that won the Jess Skinner Cup at Dunedoo on Saturday.
It's also worth checking out all the snaps taken by our photographer Amy McIntyre at the weekend's sport in Sideline Eye.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
