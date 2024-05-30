'Peaceful' garden devastated by two break-ins within a week

The door on the shed at a local community garden had only just been repaired after one break-in when volunteers arrived and found they had been broken into again.
Volunteers at the Walan Community Garden on Macquarie Street in Dubbo say they have been left devastated, but not defeated, after being broken into twice within a week.
"At first it was a really down feeling for both of us and then we decided, bugger them, they're not scaring us," garden volunteer Chris Nugent said.
"It's just a cringeworthy, mindless violation of this sacred space."
On Saturday, May 25, Ms Nugent and fellow volunteer Fay Angel noticed something unusual when they arrived to tend to the gardens.
"We were talking near our cars and then we realised the door to the shed was open and we wondered, 'what is going on with that'," Ms Nugent said.
"We might have disturbed them because but then they jumped the fence and left a lettuce lying there and threw a basket of stuff over next door... they got away, we didn't see them."
The volunteers left the garden and came back later to meet with police. When they returned, the basket of stolen goods, including decorative pots and succulents, had disappeared.
"We're sure we were being watched," she said.
Days later, on Tuesday, May 28, the volunteers were shocked to see the shed door - which they had just repaired after the first break-in - was open again.
"Fay came down first and she rang me to say that the door was open again... when I came down we realised they'd actually stolen our spare keys when they broke in the first time," she said.
This time the intruder had made off with two women's axes, wrecking balls used to bust up pallets, an electric drill complete with drill bits and two batteries, a pair of tin snips and a heavy duty screwdriver.
"It was a whole lot of random things... we just felt violated, we couldn't do anything," Ms Nugent said.
"But we're grateful for the police, they've been up here and they don't think it's a petty thing that I am complaining about... once they start breaking in, that's a whole different ball game."
Ms Nugent said while the whole ordeal left her and Ms Angel feeling "flat" at first, the outpouring of community support following the break-ins has lifted their spirits.
Ben Wells from Astley's hardware has offered to install a stronger door on the shed and a new step, landscaper Matt Richards donated punnets of vegetables to replace the ones which were ripped up and Bunnings is donating a security camera.
Mission Australia, Mantra Apartments, Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure and Mitch Hodder from Dubbo Tree Service have all offered to replace tools that were stolen.
"It's humbling and it's so generous," Ms Nugent said.
The garden is volunteer-run and gives back to the community through its work with local preschools, Boys To The Bush and corrective services.
"Anyone is free to come down here, when we're here on a Tuesday, a Thursday and a Saturday," Ms Nugent said.
"We welcome anyone to come in and have a look around, see what it's about, see all the beautiful gardens and come and work with us for a little bit."
The garden is urging anyone walking their dogs or using the ovals down by the river along Tamworth Street to keep their eye out and reach out over Facebook or call police if they see anything suspicious.
