13-year-old girl arrested over car theft and string of break-ins

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested following a string of break-ins and a car theft in Dubbo.
The arrest followed reports that a Toyota Kluger was stolen from a home on Lago Circuit between 11:50pm on Wednesday, May 22, and 10:55am on Thursday, May 23.
The car was later located on Alcheringa Street and seized by police for forensic examination.
Days later, at about 12:00am on Saturday, May 25, a holding yard was broken into and the same Toyota Kluger was stolen again.
Police say the vehicle was involved in seven break-ins, two chases and a rammed fence until it was finally abandoned again on Alcheringa Street in the early hours of Monday, May 27.
The seven break-ins occurred at business' on Erskine, Macquarie, and Bourke Street, Commercial Avenue, Hopkins Parade, Yarrandale, and Minore Road and Douglas Mawson Drive.
Following inquiries, about 3:50am on Monday, police attended a home in Dubbo and arrested a 13-year-old girl.
She was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with riding in a stolen vehicle and breach of bail.
The teen was refused bail and appeared at a Children's Court yesterday on Monday, May 27, where she was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, July 8.
Investigations are being undertaken by Orana Mid-Western Police District, and further arrests are expected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.