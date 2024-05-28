Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

13-year-old girl arrested over car theft and string of break-ins

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 28 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested following a string of break-ins and a car theft in Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.