SIDELINE EYE: The best photos from the weekend's sporting action

Whether it was at the netball courts, the race track or the footy fields, people were out in big numbers on the weekend.
It was another bumper weekend of sporting action and the Daily Liberal was there to capture much of it.
On Saturday, photographer Amy McIntyre started her day at the under 11s netball game between the Gilgandra Panthers and Fusions Sparkles before embarking on a big afternoon around town.
Amy was then at Apex Oval for the New Holland Cup clash between the Dubbo Rhinos and Parkes Boars, before snapping away at the Queen of the West feature race at Dubbo Turf Club, before finishing off at No. 1 Oval for the Western Premier League derby battle between Macquarie United and Orana Spurs.
On Sunday, reporter Tom Barber had the camera in hand at the Peter McDonald Premiership meeting between Dubbo CYMS and Wellington.
