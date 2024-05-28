Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Paddlers pull 70 tyres from river in mammoth clean-up effort

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 28 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seventy tyres - some from as far back as the 1930s - have been pulled from the river in a massive clean up effort.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.