Paddlers pull 70 tyres from river in mammoth clean-up effort

Seventy tyres - some from as far back as the 1930s - have been pulled from the river in a massive clean up effort.
But that's just the beginning of the work that needs to be done.
Eight members of Western Paddlers NSW, a Dubbo-based kayak and canoe club, worked together on Sunday, May 26, to pull the tyres out of the Macquarie River between Devils Hole and Terramungamine.
"We've been seeing tyres in the river for years, so with the low flows, this was our chance to go and get them out and have a fun day on the water - this is what our club is about," said Paul Brandon, the club's vice president.
Mr Brandon, who also happens to be an antique car enthusiast, was assessing the tyres for age as the group pulled them from the river.
"The oldest dates back to approximately 1934 - a Barnet Glass branded Checkskid tyre. We've also found a lot of tyres from the 1950s and 60s," he said.
Some tyres were partly embedded in sand, and most were filled with dirt that the paddlers had to scrape out to reduce the weight to be able to move them.
Paddlers carried up to seven tyres at a time in their canoes and kayaks to drop off spots at private properties along the river.
At each drop off they loaded the tyres into a trailer for a land crew to take to Whyalandra tip where Dubbo Regional Council had organised fee-free disposal for them.
"I don't think anyone has done a tyre clean up of the river before, and finding tyres dating back to the 1930s - that's 90 years of tyre dumping that we cleaned up," Bron Powell, the group's president said.
As well as 1420 kilograms worth of tyres - including some tractor tyres - the group removed a large amount of general rubbish and even a car battery.
Ms Powell said removing the tyres from the river is important as they can leach toxins into the waterway for "hundreds of years". She said the tyres the group found from the 1930s, 50s and 60s showed little signs of decay.
"Tyres are full of synthetic, toxic materials. They're known to be the cause of repeated fish kills in Washington State just from runoff from roads going into rivers," she said.
"So you can only imagine when they're lying in the river, what toxins are leaching into the water. And yet no one seems to be doing anything about it."
Western Paddlers NSW said there are still 20 to 30 tyres in the river in the short stretch they targeted, some too embedded in the bank or snags to remove.
The group is planning another clean up event to get those tyres out and will then move on to other parts of the river.
But there's only so much a small group of enthusiasts can do.
"We need clean ups happening on a large scale, with government or corporate support," Ms Powell said.
