Rise in apartment developments in Dubbo

Orlander Ruming has taken a look at developments in Dubbo, which shows an increasing preference for apartments over houses in the city.
There was a large search conducted on the weekend when two boys went missing. Allison Hore has all the details on a story that has a happy outcome with relieved parents.
In sport, Tom Barber has an inspirational story with Zac Harding who has been selected for Australia's Para Team to compete at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Fiji.
Have a great day in the Central West.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.