Alleged DV offender caught with more than 20kg of cannabis in his Camry

A man who had outstanding warrants in the Central West has been caught by police with more than 20 kilograms of cannabis nearly five hours away.
During highway patrol operations in the state's north-west around lunchtime on Thursday, May 23, police stopped a Toyota Camry on Denison Street in Narrabri.
While a roadside breath test returned a negative result, police say further checks revealed the man was wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Police confirmed these alleged domestic violence-related offences are tied to the Central West region.
At the vehicle stop, police say they searched the man's car to find and then seize 20 kilograms of cannabis.
The 54-year-old driver was arrested and taken to Narrabri Police Station, where he was charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity.
Police also executed the two outstanding warrants for the alleged DV offences.
He was also charged with two counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) for incidents in December 2023, and February of 2024.
The Kingscliff man was refused bail for the alleged cannabis charges and appeared at Moree Local Court on Friday, May 24.
He was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, June 17.
For the additional DV charges, the man will appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, June 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.