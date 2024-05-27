Quality rural lifestyle on Dubbo's edge

A fantastic highlight is the large undercover area complete with inground saltwater pool which is heated by solar power. Along with the barbecue area, this is a great space for entertaining family and friends. Notably, 'Carcoola' has town water, a great feature when looking at small acreage. The established gardens home gum trees, citrus trees, and a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, and Brian said the property was capable of running stock for those hobby enthusiasts. "Equipped with a shearing shed, sheep yards, concrete race, new owners could run a small flock of sheep or alpacas with ease," he said. "After shearing light the wood heater and have a drink overlooking the city lights, or even host parties as this shed is also equipped with a female and male toilet."