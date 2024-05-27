Quality rural lifestyle on Dubbo's edge

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday May 31: 'Carcoola' 20L Whitewood Road, Dubbo:
Dubbo's 'Carcoola' is among the most prized locations in the area. Situated at 20L Whitewood Road, this eastern area of Dubbo is highly sought after for rural lifestyle and hobby farmers alike, with the property just a stones throw from Dubbo and major shopping centre Orana Mall.
Listing agent, Brian McAneney, said the four bedroom, two bathroom house was an ideal family home. "All bedrooms have built-in robes while the main bedroom boasts a private ensuite and walk-in robe," he said. "There is also an external door providing access to the outdoor entertainment and pool area."
The kitchen is well appointed with 900mm freestanding electric oven and gas cooktops, dishwasher, and plenty of storage and bench space. A glazed sunroom lets you enjoy the warmth on those chilly winter days and is ideal for afternoon entertaining. The main bathroom and laundry have been modernised, while ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning along with a gas point for heating, mean you will be comfortable all year round.
A fantastic highlight is the large undercover area complete with inground saltwater pool which is heated by solar power. Along with the barbecue area, this is a great space for entertaining family and friends. Notably, 'Carcoola' has town water, a great feature when looking at small acreage. The established gardens home gum trees, citrus trees, and a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, and Brian said the property was capable of running stock for those hobby enthusiasts. "Equipped with a shearing shed, sheep yards, concrete race, new owners could run a small flock of sheep or alpacas with ease," he said. "After shearing light the wood heater and have a drink overlooking the city lights, or even host parties as this shed is also equipped with a female and male toilet."
The main shed on the property is another highlight and has to be seen to be believed. There are three side entry doors to the south, one to the east and a further three large bays off the main area, with the overall footprint of the shed approximately 380 square metres. Vast amounts of lighting, power, and evaporative air conditioning are equipped, and the roof of the shed homes 64 solar panels working on a 10 kilowatt system. With a 5000-gallon rainwater tank off the shed, the property's possibilities and features cannot be understated.
