Meet the local graduates following their nursing dreams

Working in a nursing home as a 16-year-old has inspired one local to become the first one in her family to finish university.
Arki Lewsam, 21, was one of 47 Charles Sturt University (CSU) graduates who walked across the stage at the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club on Monday, May 27.
The Wellington local enrolled to study a Bachelor of Nursing at CSU in Dubbo with hopes of one day working in palliative care.
"I was working at an aged care facility when I was 16 and looked after a palliated resident," she said
"I developed a love for it and decided that I wanted to become a palliative care nurse, so I became a registered nurse to start that journey.
"My father and brother were accepted into university but I am the first to graduate, and this is an achievement I won't let them forget."
For the next 12 months Ms Lewsam will continue working in aged care. Then she plans to move to a rural hospital to build her knowledge in emergency and acute care before enrolling in further education in palliative care.
"My overall goal is to be able to provide the best care to all patients that will be in my care throughout my career," she said.
Dubbo local Sophie Allen, 26, has also just graduated from a Bachelor of Nursing.
Ms Allen's journey to university followed a different path, having already worked in healthcare as an Endorsed Enrolled Nurse prior to commencing her degree and studying remotely.
"I feel this pathway worked for me as I had already gained a practical sense to nursing before diving into the theory and reasoning behind the 'why'," she said.
"I was always interested in learning about health and the human body and I wanted a career that was fulfilling and just learning something new every day, which I find nursing is.
"I've been very lucky to have great placements and opportunities for that. So I just know it's going to be a very interesting career further on as well and I've made the right choice."
Ms Allen - a familiar face to those who have visited Dubbo Hospital - has now moved to Wollongong where she is working to complete her graduate year at the hospital's intensive care unit.
"I would love to continue on this path and become a critical care nurse, or eventually work towards becoming a clinical nurse specialist and mentor to new nurses," she said.
The Bachelor of Nursing is one of the most popular courses among CSU students in Dubbo.
Also popular are the Bachelor of Education (birth to five years) and Bachelor of Education (early Childhood and primary).
CSU vice-chancellor professor Renée Leon congratulated all the Dubbo graduates, some who travelled from as far as Taree.
"It is with immense pride that we have assisted these graduates to become professionals in their chosen careers," she said.
"They will bring vital skills in essential industries, such as nursing and teaching, to regional, rural and remote towns that need it most."
