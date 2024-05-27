Mother's relief as two boys missing after fishing trip found

A terrifying four-hour ordeal has ended in relief for two local families.
The ordeal began just after 6pm on Sunday, May 26, when two 12-year-old boys did not return after a fishing trip on the Macquarie River, just outside Dubbo.
The two boys had spent the day fishing and kayaking and were expected to return to a pre-arranged pick-up point at Butler's Falls Reserve.
When they didn't arrive back, at about 6:30pm, police were contacted and an "all-hands-on-deck" search along the river began.
SES crews from Dubbo, Wellington, Warren and Gilgandra, RFS volunteers, NSW Fisheries officers, the team from Inland Waterways OzFish and local landholders all helped with the search.
Eventually, at about 9:55pm, the two boys were found by local landholders on Old Dubbo Road.
As the boys returned home, one of the mothers took to Facebook to express her relief and gratitude for all who helped with the search.
"I never want to go through that again... [It was the] worst feeling ever," she said, commenting on a post about the situation in a local community Facebook page.
"I honestly can't thank everyone involved with all the help on bringing the boys home.
"My son is so thankful he is home with a full tummy and in his warm bed."
The same boy's aunt also expressed her thanks to all involved. She said she and her sister are "forever grateful" and "so blessed" for the work of the emergency services and the local community.
"Thank you for absolutely everything you all did for my nephew and his mate last night," she said the next morning.
"There's a lot of bad in this town, but we're so grateful for how people come together.
"Last night could have been a lot worse than what it was, we're very lucky that they were just very cold and hungry at the end of it."
